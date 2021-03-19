Migrant children trickle into Dallas convention center as administration races to accommodate kids

Migrant children transferred to the center will be provided games and books, according to a memo sent to local organizations by Catholic Charities Dallas, which is involved in the effort. The memo, obtained by CNN, says the goal is to have most of them at the center for no more than five days.

FEMA sent 3,000 cots, 6,000 blankets and 36,000 liters of water to the center, according to an agency official. The site has been outfitted to include sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry and access to medical services, HHS said in a statement.

"This approach will help decrease overcrowding at (Customs and Border Protection) facilities and ensure children are moved into ORR shelters, where children receive educational, medical, mental health, and recreational services until they can be unified with families or sponsors without undue delay," the department said in a statement.

Thousands of children have crossed the US-Mexico border alone in recent months, leaving many border facilities over capacity. Administration officials said Thursday that there were more than 9,500 children in HHS custody and roughly 4,500 with Customs and Border Protection. That represents an increase from earlier this week.