Microsoft buys Nuance for $16 billion in a major push into health care AI

Widespread adoption of AI technology in medical settings means DAX alone could be worth between $3 billion and $4 billion, according to Dan Ives, technology analyst at Wedbush Securities.

That technology fits nicely with Microsoft's ambitions, as the company has been building a foothold in AI. In September, it acquired an exclusive license for GPT-3, a language model created by OpenAI, that generates human-like text. Elon Musk — who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 — criticized the move, saying, "This does seem like the opposite of open. OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft."

Investors were mostly cheery about the merger: Microsoft's stock was down slightly, while Nuance's stock surged 16%.

"For Nadella & Co, this is the right acquisition at the right time with Microsoft doubling down on its healthcare initiatives over the coming years," said Ives. "The Nuance deal is a strategic no brainer."

In addition to health care, Nuance is also a leader in speech-to-text and communications software that could help Microsoft in its already entrenched corporate cloud business.