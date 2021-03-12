Mick Schumacher: A 'big privilege' to carry legendary surname into Formula One again

As he grew older, however, he began to see the value in all the lessons his dad gave him. Today, Schumacher sees many of his father's traits in his own driving style and doesn't shy away from the comparisons.

"I guess we're probably different in a few ways, but we're very similar in other ways," he explains. "It's very interesting to see how we how we do things on track. For me, when I compare myself [to him], it is very much in his prime, the peak of his career when he was racing with Ferrari and having all those world championships.

"But it's also very good for me to compare myself to him when he started in Formula One ... we just have to be able to compare in both phases I'd say -- compare myself to the beginning, but also compared to the end of his career.

"You always have to measure yourself to the best today, but also to the best in the past and obviously my dad is the best and he's always going to be the best. I feel privileged to be able to compare myself to him and see what steps he took over the years, but [also] what different choices he took and I learned from them."