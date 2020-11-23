Michigan's state board certifies Biden's win

Van Langevelde disagreed. "I've had a pretty good chance to look at the law. There is nothing in the law that gives me the authority to request an audit," he said.

Shinkle came to a different conclusion. He asked Chris Thomas, who served as a senior adviser to the Detroit city clerk and has built a decades-long career serving both Republican and Democratic secretaries of state in Michigan, under what circumstances the board can delay certification.

Thomas said, "If you have the completed returns, I don't think you can adjourn," and that the only option the board has now is to certify the results. All counties in Michigan have certified their results.

Shinkle rejected Thomas' characterization that the election ran smoothly. "Smoothly is not accurate at all," Shinkle said.

Shinkle sought at the meeting to ask questions of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, who initially was not slated to speak but appeared via video, like other witnesses, after a brief recess. Shinkle asked whether the city had hired sufficient Republican poll workers for the election as required under state law, claiming Republicans who sought to work the polls were denied.

Winfrey responded that the city had hired as many Republicans as it could, but those who applied too late were not allowed to take the job.