Michigan's largest county certifies election results after Republicans earlier blocked certification

Rev. Wendell Anthony, the head of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, harshly criticized Palmer's suggestion to exclude Detroit from the county's certification of results.

"You have extracted a Black city out of a county and said the only one that I have fault against is the city of Detroit, where 80% of the people who reside here are African Americans. Shame on you," Anthony said. "Shame on you for leading to this level of corruption. You have disavowed your right to even sit in the seat that you occupy. You are a disgrace as it relates to the ability to have a free and impartial election in this nation."

Edith Lee-Payne, who worked as a supervisor of poll workers at the TCF Center in Detroit where the city's absentee ballots were counted, laid out the step-by-step process of how absentee ballots were counted, hoping to discredit any suggestions of fraud.

She shared that at one point a Republican poll challenger approached her in a way that made her afraid for her life. To put into perspective how hurtful the delay in certification was to her, Lee-Payne reflected on joining the march on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King when she was 12 years old.