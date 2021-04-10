Michigan's Covid-19 surge becomes a reality check for a restless nation

"To be very clear these are not orders, mandates or requirements," Whitmer said of her call for halting indoor dining, in-person high school classes and youth sports. "A year in, we all know what works and this has to be a team effort."

The spread of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States, is a central factor in Michigan's surge. And for that reason, the state is becoming a case study for the warnings that some top doctors and epidemiologists issued in recent weeks that the pace of vaccinations will be no match for the rate at which new variants may spread among the population.

One of the most bracing facts about Michigan's rise in cases is that nearly 40% of the state's residents have already received one dose of the vaccine, according to the state's tracking system.