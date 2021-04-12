Michigan's Covid-19 crisis could be a sign of what's to come for the US, expert says

Florida has the highest number of cases of the variant, followed by Michigan, Minnesota and Massachusetts, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan is 'on fire'

Michigan's surge is a combination of two factors, Gounder says: the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant combined with people relaxing on mitigation measures before enough residents are vaccinated.

And while some officials -- including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- are trying to make a case for the federal government to ramp up vaccines to the state, Gounder says that won't help in this case.

Here's why: It takes about two weeks after the Pfizer and Moderna second doses and about two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before people are immune, she said. Meanwhile, Gounder added, "the incubation period, which is the time from when you are exposed to when you are infected with coronavirus, is four to five days."