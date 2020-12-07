Michigan secretary of state says armed protesters gathered outside her home, claiming voter fraud

President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and there has been no evidence of fraud in the election.

But President Donald Trump's legal team has relied on baseless claims of voter fraud to file dozens of lawsuits in states where the President lost. In Michigan, every court case filed by Trump or those who support him has been lost or withdrawn.

In a statement to CNN, Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said there were "no arrests or violations of criminal law" during the protest. About 25 to 30 people attended, Shaw said.

"There were reports that some of the protesters were armed," he said. "The protesters dispersed on their own."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy issued a joint statement criticizing the protesters.

"They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting 'you're murderers' within earshot of her child's bedroom," the statement read. "This mob-like behavior is an affront to basic morality and decency."