Michigan lawmakers who met with Trump say they're not 'aware of any information that would change' the election outcome

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not say what Trump will discuss with the Michigan lawmakers.

"So he will be meeting later on. This is not an advocacy meeting. There will be no one from the campaign there. He routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country," McEnany said.

Despite McEnany's claim that campaign officials would not attend, Giuliani, who has been leading the campaign's legal effort, had told Fox 5 New York he would be at Friday's meeting. But ahead of the meeting, an official familiar with the situation told CNN that Giuliani would no longer attend because he was in contact with someone with coronavirus.

Giuliani is self-isolating in Washington, DC, after his son, Andrew -- a special assistant to the President -- tested positive for coronavirus Friday morning.

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted Friday that both she and Giuliani tested negative for the coronavirus, adding, "The entire legal team will continue to follow the advice and protocols of our doctors."