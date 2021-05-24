Michigan governor apologizes for breaking state's Covid-19 public health protocols

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized for breaking the state's public health protocols after a photo surfaced on social media of her at a restaurant seated at tables that had been pushed together with at least 12 friends.

"Throughout the pandemic, I've been committed to following public health protocols. On Saturday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it," Whitmer said in a statement on Sunday. "In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."

The apology comes as states lift restrictions amid declining coronavirus cases and as more Americans continue to get vaccinated against Covid-19.