Michigan gov calls Republicans' initial refusal to certify Detroit-area votes 'mind-boggling'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds after Republicans had temporarily blocked certification based on dubious claims of voting irregularities in Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday said it was "mind-boggling" that Republicans on the state's most populous county board tasked with certifying election results would initially refuse to recognize President-elect Joe Biden's clear victory because of baseless claims of voter fraud.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was responding on CNN's "New Day" to the shocking decision Tuesday night by the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to block a routine certification of the results, citing dubious claims of voting irregularities in Detroit. Hours later -- and after prolonged public outcry -- the panel reversed itself and unanimously certified the county's presidential results.

"It was just kind of mind-boggling. This is a ministerial duty that these board members have taken an oath to uphold and this was incredibly distressing for that short period of time that it stood," Whitmer told CNN's Alisyn Camerota.

Whitmer praised the Wayne County citizens and activists who organized and lined up Tuesday to voice their frustration over the board's initial decision.

"I think that they really changed the outcome here," she told CNN on Wednesday.