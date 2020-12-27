Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle

In 2014, the property was listed for sale at $100 million. It was reportedly pulled off the market in 2017 after failing to find a buyer following a price drop to $67 million, and went back on the market in 2019 for $31 million.

The property, now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch, was jointly owned by Jackson's estate and a fund managed by the real estate investment trust Colony Capital.

At that time, agent Kyle Forsyth shared the listing with Suzanne Perkins.

He said the property, which contains the nearly 12,000-square-foot main house where Jackson lived for 15 years, was held off the market because of wildfires and mudslides in nearby Santa Barbara, California.

"Everyone pulled back for about a year in general," Forsyth said in 2019.

Forsyth told CNN Saturday he is no longer associated with Colony Capital or the listing of the ranch.

CNN has reached out to Perkins but has not yet heard back.