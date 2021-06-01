Michael Flynn and the endless insurrection

We won't include the entire thing here since it is much longer, but there's also "advocating overthrow of government."

Painter argues that Flynn, as a retired general, is held to a higher bar under military law. If there were ever a person to test a sedition case out on, it might be Flynn. The judge who oversaw Flynn's plea deal with the Mueller probe actually wondered if prosecutors could have charged him with treason back then.

Certainly it might be hard to make the case for treason or sedition in court since Flynn has apparently walked his bold pronouncements back.

The real threat could come later. It's not the retired general seeming to call for a coup that is the greatest threat to democracy in the US.

It's also not that Republicans in Arizona and Georgia are still trying to selectively audit their states' election results months after the elections ended and a shocking number of Republican voters question the legitimacy of Biden's win.

A large group of academics -- "scholars of democracy" -- published a "statement of concern" Tuesday about the "recent deterioration of US elections and liberal democracy."