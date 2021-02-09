Michael Cohen apologizes to Stormy Daniels for causing 'needless pain'

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen thanked Stormy Daniels for giving him a second chance and apologized for the "needless pain" he caused her, during an interview with the adult film actress on his podcast released Tuesday.

Cohen hosts a podcast called "Mea Culpa" from his Park Avenue home as he serves the remainder of his home confinement sentence, the last stretch of the three-year term Cohen is serving in part because he paid Daniels hush money on behalf of the former president.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she and Trump had an affair in 2006, after he married Melania Trump and she gave birth to their son, Barron. Trump has denied the affair.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 for arranging a nondisclosure agreement for which he paid her $130,000, a campaign contribution violation during the 2016 election cycle, since the payment was made in service of the campaign and exceeded the federal limit.

Cohen tells listeners that this is the first time he and Daniels have spoken to each other -- the non-disclosure logistics were handled through her lawyer.