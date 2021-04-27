Miami private school asks teachers not to get Covid-19 vaccine or they won't be allowed to return next year

All four agencies, backed by extensive research, have confirmed that vaccines are the best method of defense against Covid-19 and contagious variants that can cause severe illness.

But the school is ignoring the advice and guidance from the state and federal governments, as well as the Miami-Dade Health Department, which all urge everyone 16 and older to be vaccinated.

Centner claimed in the letter that "it will be years before we have reliable information regarding the short- and long-term effects of the Covid-19 vaccines." The FDA issued emergency use authorization for three vaccines after extensive testing showed they were both safe and effective.

The letter makes other unsubstantiated claims about adverse reactions non-vaccinated people could have by "interacting with people who have been vaccinated" that have not been identified in or supported by research by the CDC, FDA, NIH or WHO.

Centner concluded by asking employees to "please wait until the school year ends" to get vaccinated. Teachers who are vaccinated after the school year ends "will not be able to return to school until clinical trials are complete (if a position is still available at that time)," she wrote.