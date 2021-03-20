Miami Beach officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew

Since February 3, officers have made more than 900 arrests in the city, "more than 300 of which were for felony offenses," the summary said. "At least 50% off those arrested reside outside of Florida."

Last weekend, about 100 people were arrested and two officers were injured following unruly crowds, police said. In addition, Rodriguez told CNN on Saturday, at least two dozen arrests were made Thursday, and on "Friday, at least a dozen."

Miami-Dade police have been assisting MBPD since Tuesday because of the crowds, Rodriguez said.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were also assisting with traffic control on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, bridges that connect the island city to the mainland, MBPD said in a tweet Friday.

Other agencies assisting with safety efforts include Coral Gables Police Department and the Miami Dade Department of Corrections, according to Rodriguez.

"If you're coming here because you've been pent up and you want to let loose, you think anything goes, please don't come here," Gelber told CNN. "We have extra police everywhere, we're going to arrest people, and we have been. We're going to keep order."