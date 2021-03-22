Miami Beach extends state of emergency to deal with 'overwhelming' crowds of spring breakers

Bridges and causeways will be closed those days from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Local residents, hotel guests and employees are exempted from those rules.

City Manager Raul Aguila will have the option to extend it for two more weeklong increments through April 13.

"The goal here is to really contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors, and the potential for violence disruption and damage to property, whether intentional or not," Aguila said.

Gelber said he hoped an extension would not be necessary, but "it's necessary now because it's unacceptable what we're seeing and we can't allow our police, our residents, and, frankly, our visitors also to be in any kind of danger."

The crowds became so large that police from nearby agencies came in to lend assistance. Gelber said somebody fired a shot into the air Friday night.

The previous weekend, about 100 people were arrested and two officers were injured following unruly crowds, police said.

When asked who he blamed for the influx of spring breakers, Gelber said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' opening up of the state economy didn't help.