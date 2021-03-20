Miami Beach declares state of emergency and curfew as spring break crowds spark safety concerns

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set a curfew Saturday, saying the crowds that have descended on the city recently are "more than we can handle."

"Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

An 8 p.m. curfew will be put in place in the city's entertainment district, and some roads will be closed, Gelber said at a news conference Saturday. The measures will be in effect for the next 72 hours, he said.

The causeways to Miami Beach from the mainland will be closed to non-local traffic starting at 9 p.m. for the next few nights, Gelber said.

At night, "it feels like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks," Gelber told Cabrera.

On Friday night, someone shot a weapon into the air, and there was a riot, he said.

"Other things have happened that are similarly challenging, and so it feels like a tinder, it feels like just any match could set it off," the mayor said.

The situation has worsened with each day, Gelber said, and the pandemic "makes things even more challenging."