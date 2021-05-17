Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe

In her final statement during the pageant, Meza spoke about beauty standards.

"We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes," she said. "Nowadays beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

Meza, who is from Chihuahua City, is a model and make-up artist and has a degree in software engineering, according to Miss Universe Organization's news release.

She is also an activist, and "works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence," the release said.

Meza also serves as the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for her hometown of Chihuahua, according to Miss Universe Organization.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, the first Black woman from South Africa to win the crown, had held the title since December 2019.