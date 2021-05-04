 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexico City subway overpass collapses, killing at least 23 and injuring dozens

Mexico City subway overpass collapses, killing at least 23 and injuring dozens

An overpass carrying a subway train has collapsed in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people, according to local government officials. CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment the overpass collapsed. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.

An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing at least 23 people, including children, according to local government officials.

At least 65 people have been hospitalized, seven of whom are in serious condition, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The train was traveling on an elevated part of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, when part of the overpass collapsed onto traffic below, Mexico's Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection said.

CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment the overpass collapsed onto the street, sending up a cloud of dust and debris.

The incident happened at 10:25 p.m. local time, according to Mexico City's Interior Minister Alfonso Suarez Del Real.

Sheinbaum tweeted from the scene: "Firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals are serving. We will give more information shortly."

The mayor said one survivor was trapped in a vehicle beneath the rubble, but has since been freed. There were no other people trapped, the mayor said.

Rescue efforts were temporarily suspended earlier in the night due to concerns over the stability of the subway car, which was still dangling over the road.

Sheinbaum said 49 people had been transferred to hospitals, seven of whom were in a serious condition. Minors were among the dead, she said.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows moment Mexico City metro overpass collapses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics