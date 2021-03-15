Mexican dust found in Colorado blizzard

"We don't see it too often. Especially ending up as far north as Boulder," said Sullivan. More often, she added, dust will be carried from White Sands National Park, which is in the southern part of the state, but to get it from Mexico is pretty rare.

How the Mexican dust was able to travel so far

The weather setup for this event was perfect. Northern New Mexico and parts of Colorado have had a red flag warning in place for the past several days, so winds were gusting out of the southwest at 60-70 mph at times. Those strong winds helped lift and carry the dust from Mexico.

"Some of these particles are very fine, so it only takes about 15-20 mph to have them lifted off the ground," said Sullivan. So with winds gusting three times that, the dust was easily picked up and carried nearly 800 miles.

Similar to the way Saharan dust travels from Africa, across the Atlantic and ends up suspended over the Florida sky, this dust was picked up and carried north.

"The dust particles cling to the snowflake or water particle and falls with the snowflake to the ground," said Sullivan. The result is a fresh coat of snow with a brown hue.