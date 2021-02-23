Merrick Garland draws sharp contrast with William Barr by saying 'it is plain to me' that systemic racism exists in US

In an interview with CNN in December, before Garland was nominated, Williams said that Biden's pick for attorney general must come to the table with the understanding that they "represent something larger than themselves" and should understand that there are issues in this country "even if it does not sit right at their feet."

Williams told CNN on Monday that Garland handled Kennedy's questions professionally, intelligently, methodically, honestly and was real in his response.

"I'm pleased that Garland recognizes that the Justice Department is a representative of the people that it doesn't belong to the presidency or that its serving one individual or a party that it represents the entire country," Williams said. "I am very hopeful and optimistic that he is confirmed, and that he leads our country out of a very dark place from very dark place."

Another civil rights leader -- Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP -- called the line of questioning from Kennedy a "waste of time."

Johnson questioned whether Kennedy was genuine or tried to use race as a tool to trip Garland up and justify not supporting his confirmation.

"I found it unfortunate that he would focus on something not relevant to whether or not that Judge Garland is competent, and qualified to serve as attorney general, honor the Constitution and represent the people of the United States. And for him to take the time to use their line of questioning was a waste of time. We need to move forward as a nation," Johnson told CNN. "Sen. Kennedy knows all too well the paralyzing effects of systemic racism has had on the south, in Louisiana and on this country."