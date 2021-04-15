Mercedes new electric car has a nap mode and doors that open for you

Mercedes has unveiled its largest and most luxurious electric car yet. The Mercedes EQS is the battery-powered equivalent of the Mercedes S-Class sedan, the brand's flagship model.

Like the S-Class, the EQS is designed for roominess and comfort. With no need for a large engine, the EQS has a sloping hood, making it reminiscent of cab-forward designs that were at their most popular in the 1990s. It also has a more gently tapered back end. And that, Mercedes designers boast, has helped to make the EQS the most aerodynamically efficient factory-produced passenger car in the world.

To help it slip through the air even more smoothly, the EQS's body automatically lowers slightly at speeds of more than 75 miles an hour, and then a little more at speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

The car can go about 480 miles on a charge, according to estimates using European testing standards. (Testing methods used by US agencies tend to yield lower range estimates.)