Memorial Day weekend brings record cold, triple-digit heat and stormy conditions

A gradual warming trend will begin early next week, so by Monday temperatures will get closer to average but still 5 to 10 degrees below normal, after being up to 20 degrees below average on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s and 70s across much of the region.

Southeast

The Southeast will be in for better weather this weekend compared to the Northeast, but some areas of the region will still face a few thunderstorms.

Spotty showers and storms associated with the second storm over the Northeast will be possible Saturday in the Carolinas, southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible on and near the Outer Banks, containing the threat for damaging winds.

Showers and storms will also be possible near the Gulf Coast, mainly in Louisiana. Otherwise the day will be partly cloudy across the region.

A positive to this weekend's weather will also be the dry air, with low humidity for all but Florida and the immediate coast.

Sunday will be nicer across the region, with sunshine and a few clouds around. The only chance for rain will be in Florida, with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible.