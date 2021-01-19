Members of extremist Oath Keepers group planned attack on US Capitol, prosecutors say

According to a recording of walkie-talkie-like communications that the militant group members were allegedly having during the riot, Watkins said that she was part of a team of 30 to 40 people.

"We have a good group. We have about 30-40 of us. We are sticking together and sticking to the plan," Watkins said, according to the affidavit.

At another point in the recording, after Watkins reports to the group that unknown others were "throwing grenades" and "shooting people with paint balls," a man responds to her telling her to be safe and adding, "Get it, Jess. Do your F**king thing. This is what we f**king [unintelligible] up for. Everything we f**king trained for."

In an interview, Crowl's mother, Teresa Joann Rowe, said her son, who previously served in the US Marine Corps, has expressed increasingly hostile political views in recent years.

"It felt like he did a 180-degree turnaround, felt like the world owed him a living and had a big chip on his shoulder," she told CNN. "I don't know if it's because life didn't go the way he planned."

Asked why she thinks Crowl may have been joined to this extremist group, she said, "I would like to understand myself. I don't get it."