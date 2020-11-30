Melania Trump's White House holiday decor spotlights essential workers

First lady Melania Trump unveiled holiday decorations highlighting essential workers for the Trump's final Christmas at the White House.

'Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an "America the Beautiful" theme for the Trumps' final Christmas in office.

Highlights of this year's display -- coming during a global pandemic -- include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers, including a trash truck, scientist, caregiver, lab coat and nurse hat.

"We salute America's everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers. Handmade ornaments highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity," according to first lady Melania Trump's office.

The first lady and President Donald Trump are expected to host a spate of holiday parties this year with some safety measures in place despite the worsening pandemic.

This year, there are 106 wreaths, 62 trees, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 lights, more than 17,000 bows, and more than 150 types of foliage and floral, according to the first lady's office.