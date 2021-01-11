Melania Trump mourns lost lives but doesn't blame the President for Capitol riot

"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me -- from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain," the first lady, whose "Be Best" platform centers on civility and kindness, said in the post.

Trump then condemned the events of last week: "Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable," she wrote.

Short of casting any responsibility on the President, the first lady instead euphemistically described what led to the events as "passion and enthusiasm."

"It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence," she said.