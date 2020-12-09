Melania Trump 'just wants to go home'

Not to mention the steady stream of club members who will essentially walk past the former President's front door every time they wander from the pool to the dining room, or the spa to the patio.

"It will be the weirdest thing," said Leamer, who suggests if Trump is as wealthy has he claims to be, he should close the club and keep the entire mansion as his home.

A source with knowledge of preparations for Trump's arrival in January said there is currently "a really extensive Secret Service presence now," at Mar-a-Lago, as security elements are being assessed for Trump's long-term protection.

Melania Trump views Mar-a-Lago as a peaceful respite of sun, solitude and self-care.

"Her parents have a suite of rooms there as well, not far from the family quarters," said Leamer, who has spent ample time at Mar-a-Lago as a guest of several members. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, Trump's parents, stay at Mar-a-Lago often, and have done so for much of the two decades their daughter has been with Donald Trump.

The first lady also knows Mar-a-Lago is the one place her husband might find a sliver of the accolades he will likely require now that he has spent four years in the very public eye.