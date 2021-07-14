Megyn Kelly is dead wrong about January 6

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly said in a podcast "the media represented [January 6] as so much worse than it actually was." CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza breaks down why that's dead wrong.

"There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was."

That's Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and, briefly, NBC anchor, on the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Yup, that's what she said. (Kelly made the comments on her podcast -- in an interview with a comedian named Chrissie Mayr: "I was there and anybody who was there on the 6th is, like, blown away by how, like, inaccurate the media coverage is," Mayr claimed on the podcast.)

Well, here's the thing: Everyone is entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts. And the facts of what happened January 6 at the Capitol are indisputable.

1. More than 500 people have been charged for their roles in the Capitol riot.