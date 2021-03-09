Meghan's 'Suits' family and Hollywood have rallied around her

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he wrote before the interview aired. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

After the interview aired in the United States, tennis star Serena Williams, shared a statement on social media in which she wrote "my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion."

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote.

Other famous people including Hilary Clinton, Bernice King, Maria Shriver, Gabrielle Union and the nation's youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, also weighed in on the interview.

"Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era," Gorman tweeted. "They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it."