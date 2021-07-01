Meghan McCain announces that she is leaving 'The View'

Meghan McCain, who joined "The View" in 2017, has announced that season 24 will be her last. Watch her announcement on air.

Meghan McCain, the conservative personality who repeatedly ignited controversy and clashed with her colleagues on and off set, announced Thursday that she will leave her role as a co-host on ABC's "The View."

"I'm just going to rip the bandaid off," McCain said at the top of the show. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at 'The View.'"

McCain said it was "not an easy decision" and that she will be with "The View" until its current season ends at the end of the month.

"On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest most exhilarating most wonderful privileges of my entire life," McCain said.

After announcing her decision, McCain's co-hosts praised her. Whoopi Goldberg said it had been "wonderful" to have her as a colleague on the show. Joy Behar, who McCain repeatedly battled with on the program, said she was a "formidable opponent" and "no snowflake."

McCain indicated that her decision was motivated by her desire to remain in Washington, DC, area near family after giving birth to a daughter in late 2020.

But McCain had also previously mulled leaving the daytime talk show.