Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: CNNHeroes.com

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unscheduled appearance on CNN's annual Heroes TV special Sunday to honor the year's most inspiring moments and the people who made them happen.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duchess thanked the "individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met" over the past year, which she noted was "universally challenging for everyone."

"They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation," she said on the program.

The Duchess and husband Prince Harry left their senior royal roles in March as Covid-19 was spreading across the world, and eventually they relocated to California.