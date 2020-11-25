Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she had a miscarriage in July

She referenced an interview during a royal tour in late 2019 in which she held back tears after a journalist asked "Are you OK?"

"Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'" Meghan wrote.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she said. "In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

The Duchess also referred to the human impact of the pandemic and the movement against structural racism and police brutality that have defined 2020. "Health rapidly shifts to sickness. In places where there was once community, there is now division," she wrote.