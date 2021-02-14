Meghan and Harry are expecting a second child

When Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to step away from their duties in the British royal family, they moved to the US and focused on their son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting an addition to their family.

Meghan is pregnant with their second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to CNN on Sunday. The couple's son, Archie, is 19 months.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The announcement comes almost exactly 37 years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced they were expecting their second child, which happened to be Prince Harry.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said the couple told their families in advance of releasing the news publicly Sunday.

The couple's announcement came with a black-and-white photo showing the pair smiling joyfully at each other while seated outside in the grass, with Meghan having a visible baby bump.

A Buckingham palace spokesperson told CNN that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the entire royal family is "delighted" and wishes them well.