Megan Rapinoe shines spotlight on pay fight and unequal NCAA amenities in Capitol Hill testimony

"For an organization like the NCAA, similar to the US Soccer Federation, that's a non-profit -- it's just absolutely unacceptable," Rapinoe said. "For Mark Emmert and the executives at the NCAA, you just simply have to do better."

Speaking more broadly about the need for more investment in female sports, Rapinoe said, "With the lack of proper investment we don't know the real potential of women's sports. What we know is how successful women's sports have been in the face of discrimination, in the face of gender disparity, in the face of a lack of investment on virtually every single level."

Rapinoe defends transgender athletes

At one point during the hearing, Rapinoe was asked by GOP Rep. Scott Franklin of Florida if she thought it put women at an unfair advantage to allow transgender women to participate in women's sports.

"As a member of the LGBTQ community, I firmly stand with the trans family and that whole community. And as someone who has played sports with someone who is trans I can assure you all is well, nothing is spontaneously combusting," Rapinoe said.