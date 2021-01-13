Megan Rapinoe condemns US Capitol rioters as 'White supremacy mob'

Asked on Tuesday about a photo of an individual wearing a Trump mask and the USWNT crest, Rapinoe said: "I feel like I can probably speak on behalf of a lot of my teammates -- that is not the kind of fan that we would welcome.

"The US crest is not to be confused with anything that has to do with White supremacy, anything that has to do with the Trump administration, anything that has to do with that divisive culture that we saw on the Capitol.

"Don't take any comfort in thinking that the crest is synonymous with that or the red, white and blue or the stars that we have above it.

"I saw the picture. We want to create and continue to create a place that's inclusive and safe and diverse ... don't bring that bullsh*t here."

The USWNT plays its first game of 2021 against Colombia on January 19 in Florida before looking to defend its SheBelieves Cup title in February.

At the Olympics in Tokyo later this year, the team will bid to win its fifth gold medal.