Meet the Minnesota mom fighting QAnon conspiracies one Instagram story at a time

The kind of government teacher who shares her favorite Amazon sweater finds, tells you about her husband's recent kidney transplant and sometimes gives lessons in her bathrobe while putting on her makeup.

Also part of McMahon's appeal is that she never reveals her political leanings, despite people constantly asking her. One follower even offered her $1,000 to tell him who she voted for. And unlike traditional media, she isn't beholden to ratings and she isn't trying to make money.

"I swear no allegiance, except fact, reason and human decency," she said.

McMahon has given us reason to believe that, despite what the polarizing headlines might say, human decency abounds.

Since gaining so many followers, she has galvanized the "governerds" in philanthropic efforts that included a thank you letter writing campaign to the the Capitol cleanup crew, whose job it was to clean up the mess left behind the January 6 riot.

The community has also raised more than $700,000 in the last five months -- more than $560,000 of which was raised just last week and will go to pay off more than $56 million in default medical debt through RIPMedicalDebt.com.

She said the generosity of her "governerds" is evidence that Americans are aligned on what matters.