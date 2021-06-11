Meet the internet sleuths tracking down the January 6 insurrectionists

"You can see him reaching out -- the suspect reaching out -- putting the Taser on Officer Fanone's neck, holding it very briefly," Rogers said. "If this video was not single-framed, it would have -- no one would have been able to have seen this, probably."

They delivered their findings to the FBI, as well as a Huffington Post reporter, who further vetted the alleged attacker's identity: Daniel Rodriguez. Rodriguez now faces eight charges, including assaulting Fanone, and has pleaded not guilty.

The Deep State Dogs are just one group in a sprawling social media community dedicated to rooting out insurrectionists after January 6. Experts and members of the community describe it as diverse and diffuse but united by a common goal: Accountability. But their efforts are also a rebuttal to Republicans looking to whitewash the horrifying events of that January day.

"Every time I hear a lawmaker try to downplay what happened, I think of the fear on their faces, and the pictures and footage we have of them fleeing from what was going on. And I know that they remember it too," said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, who has also worked to help identify insurrectionists.