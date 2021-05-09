Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win in doubt after failing postrace drug test

"We will await the conclusion of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commissions' investigation before taking further steps."

The commission confirmed it was investigating the test findings in a statement Sunday. The test was conducted May 1, the day of the race, and the results were obtained May 7.

"During the investigation, both the trainer and owner of the horse will be afforded due process, and opportunity to appeal," the commission said. "Therefore, the KHRC will not provide further comment at this time."

This is not Baffert's first run-in with reports that his horse failed a drug test: Last month, according to multiple reports, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Racing Commission upheld a ruling that two of Baffert's horses had tested positive for lidocaine beyond the accepted levels. However, the commission dropped a 15-day suspension for Baffert.

Baffert alluded to previous controversies on Sunday -- "I don't feel safe to train," he said -- but cast the allegation about Medina Spirit as an issue with the broader horse racing industry, saying the industry "needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing."