McLaren's new hybrid supercar has computer chips in its tires

The McLaren Artura is the first model in the company's new generation of all-hybrid supercars. It has a max speed of 205 mph and can travel 19 miles on just its battery.

McLaren unveiled the Artura on Tuesday, a new hybrid supercar that is, relatively speaking, much more affordable than the British company's previous hybrid models.

McLaren's other hybrid cars have been limited production hypercars, like the $2 million Speedtail and the $1 million P1. With a price tag of $225,000 in the US, the Artura is the first of McLaren's relatively mainstream supercars to have hybrid power.

Up until now, McLaren's more accessible models, like the 720S and relatively entry-level 570GT, have been powered by turbocharged V8 engines. The Artura has a 577 horsepower turbocharged V6, instead, with an electric motor providing the rest of the car's 671 total horsepower.

The Artura, which will go into production in the fall, is a plugin hybrid. It can operate like other hybrid cars, storing up energy from the engine and from braking, but it can also be plugged in to charge. With fully charged batteries, the Artura can travel up to about 19 miles on electricity alone before the car's gasoline engine needs to turn on. With power from both the gasoline engine and electric motor it can accelerate from a stop to 60 miles an hour in three seconds, according to McLaren.