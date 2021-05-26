McDonald's BTS deal is here, and it's more than we expected

Chart-topping boy band BTS has collaborated with McDonald's to release a brand new meal combo with two new exclusive dipping sauces. See the video announcement featuring BTS' new song, "Butter."

Fans eager for the "BTS Meal" at McDonald's will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets.

McDonald's is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group's purple colors and fast food chain's logo. The collection is a "perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands," the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.

The collection goes on sale at 7 pm ET Wednesday on Weverse, a fan-community app created by BTS' record label.

The "BTS Meal" goes on sale Wednesday in the United States after being announced in April. The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as the US debut of two new dipping sauces — sweet chili and Cajun flavors — inspired by McDonald's South Korea recipes. The meal is first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.