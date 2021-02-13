McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his colleagues that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol last month because he doesn't think the Senate has jurisdiction to try to the case, according to sources familiar with the matter. He described it as a close call.

The decision all but ensures that Trump will avoid becoming the first president in American history to be convicted in an impeachment trial. McConnell plans to explain his decision after the final vote, an aide told CNN.

The typically tight-lipped Senate Republican leader rarely broke from Trump in his four years as president. But he led the Senate's certification of the presidential election that the rioters pledged to overturn, and strongly condemned the violence at the Capitol he has served in as a senator for 36 years.

Last month, McConnell directly blamed Trump for the deadly riot, saying "the mob was fed lies" and "provoked by the President and other powerful people."