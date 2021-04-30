McConnell sends letter to Education secretary demanding removal of the 1619 Project from federal grant programs

In an interview with CNN's Ana Cabrera, Cardona said he had yet to see McConnell's letter, but made it clear the federal Department of Education plays a very small role in curriculum planning.

"The reality is that when we're discussing curriculum, the federal government doesn't really have a role in the curriculum development," Cardona said. The secretary went on to say that decisions over the inclusion of programs like these remain in the hands of local districts.

"I have complete confidence that educators across the country, as they develop curriculum and lessons to ensure that we're providing diverse perspectives in our curriculum so students can see themselves in it, but doing it in a way that builds community in our schools. I have complete confidence that the educators will get it right."

McConnell did not limit his criticism to the 1619 Project. He also attacked state level programs that he argues demonstrates a pattern of public schools attempting to indoctrinate children with liberal policies.

"Families did not ask for this divisive nonsense. Voters did not vote for it. Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil."

This story has been updated with additional developments Friday.

