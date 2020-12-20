McConnell says leaders have 'finalized an agreement' on Covid relief as midnight shutdown deadline looms

Lawmakers also have not yet seen the text of a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package that leaders are trying to push through to fund the government through next September. The goal is to tie the Covid-19 relief bill to the massive omnibus package.

With the holidays and the end of the 116th Congress rapidly approaching, lawmakers are facing intense, and growing, pressure to finalize and approve what is expected to be a $900 billion relief deal with $300 per week in jobless benefits, direct payments of $600 for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions for vaccine distribution.

For now, the two sides are still going back-and-forth over a handful of outstanding issues, including how private schools should be treated in the more than $80 billion in aid outlined for schools and education providers. Republicans had been pushing for $5 billion in aid for private schools -- but Democrats had tried to cut that to be about $2.5 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the talks.

Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the GOP leadership, confirmed that how to "treat private schools" is one of the final issues to iron out.