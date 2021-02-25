McConnell says he'll 'absolutely' support Trump in 2024 if he's the GOP nominee

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," Trump said.

Still, McConnell's comments on Thursday underscore the political reality that Trump remains overwhelmingly popular and there is little desire to cast him aside or move on to a new generation of leaders now that he is out of office.

Even Republicans who have most frequently resisted and condemned Trump -- including the party's 2012 presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney -- acknowledge that he remains the GOP's center of gravity, positioned to remain the party's standard-bearer if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

"I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination," Romney said Tuesday in an interview with The New York Times. "I look at the polls and the polls show that, among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide."