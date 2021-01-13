McConnell rebuffs Democrats' call for speedy impeachment trial, but is undecided on convicting Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting Democratic calls to bring the Senate back immediately to convict President Donald Trump, a decision that is likely to allow the President to serve out his final days in office.

McConnell's office made that clear to Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's aides on Wednesday, according to Republican officials. The majority leader also sent a note to Republican senators telling them the chamber won't return until January 19, according to a person who has seen it, meaning an impeachment trial won't begin until the early days of Joe Biden's presidency.

The House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for his role inciting the riot at the US Capitol last week in a swift and bipartisan condemnation that makes Trump the first president in United States history to be impeached twice.

The news comes as McConnell has privately indicated that he believes impeaching Trump would be the way to rid him from the party, a dramatic break between the top Republican who has worked in tandem with the Republican President over the last four years.