McConnell pushing to lock down GOP support for new Covid relief plan as pressure grows to cut a deal

"I think the one thing we all agree on is we don't have time for messaging games, we don't have time for lengthy negotiations," McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. "The issue is: we want to get a result and I like to remind everybody that the way you get a result is you have to have a presidential signature."

McConnell's move is an implicit rejection of a $908 billion bipartisan plan that a group of senators introduced Tuesday. Rather than embracing that bipartisan proposal, McConnell's outline resembles a $500 billion GOP proposal that Senate Democrats already blocked twice this year.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who worked with her colleagues on the bipartisan plan, raised objections to his efforts on a private conference call on Tuesday, according to a source on the call. She later seemed cool to McConnell's push when asked by reporters in the Capitol.

"The advantage of our compromise bill is it has bipartisan, bicameral support," Collins said. "And we'll see what the leader introduces. But if it's identical to what he brought forth this summer, then it's going to be a partisan bill, and that's not going to become law. And I want a bill that's going to become law."