McConnell haunts Democrats with new pledge to block Biden court nominee

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley from Oregon warned that McConnell's warning raised the specter of another theft of a Supreme Court seat.

"The damage to the Court is enormous, it turns into ... a partisan warfare. He has put this on steroids that is an order of magnitude that is more intense now," Merkley said on "Cuomo Prime Time."

"What can we do? Well, we can make sure that McConnell is not in the majority in '23 and '24 because ... when he was in the majority he's played this game before and his party rewarded him for it."

In retrospect, McConnell's blockade of Garland in 2016 was one of the earliest gambits in what has become a consistent pattern of Republican attacks on Washington norms by the GOP.

While no fan of Trump, McConnell's goal is always the capturing or the preservation of power. His recent refusal to allow the Senate to establish an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection on January 6, shows how he is willing to appease Trump's base to that end. But it is also the kind of behavior that has America's allies abroad fretting at the constant erosion of US constitutional guardrails, even as Biden tours Europe warning that democracy is under siege abroad.