McConnell delivers forceful rebuke of Trump-led electoral challenge

The joint session got underway at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday and is poised to be a messy and contentious affair that will last late into evening and possibly into Thursday before Congress finally affirms Biden's win over Trump, 306 electoral votes to 232.

Some Senate Republicans are expected to join their House counterparts to object to results in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, and the House objectors are also seeking to force debate over votes in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Debate will last up to two hours per objection, followed by votes in each chamber.

While there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump and his campaign have been pushing baseless and false conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him. The President and his allies lost dozens of lawsuits across the country both claiming fraud and challenging the constitutionality of state election laws altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All eyes on Pence