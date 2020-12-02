McConnell chokes up in emotional tribute to retiring Tennessee senator

Sen. Mitch McConnell gets choked up several times during a tribute to his friend and fellow senator, Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell choked up on the Senate floor Wednesday as he remembered his decades long friendship with the retiring Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, a rare moment of raw emotion from the usually stoic Republican leader.

McConnell's comments came moments before Alexander delivered his own farewell address to the chamber, where he's had outsized impact over three terms and earned a reputation as a pragmatic legislator who regularly worked across the aisle.

McConnell called his colleague, "hands down one of the most brilliant, most thoughtful and most effective legislators any of us have ever seen," lauding his dedication to bipartisan work throughout his long career.

"I myself have leaned on Lamar's wisdom for many years, but I think I leaned just as much on his optimism, his can-do spirit, his ability to look on the bright side and then discern how some more hard work could make it brighter still," McConnell said, before taking a long pause to gather his emotions before telling the chambers that he would miss his regular dinners with his friend.